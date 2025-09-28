Left Menu

Union Minister Boosts Arunachal's Infrastructure with New Projects

Union minister Kiren Rijiju initiated five infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram in Arunachal Pradesh. The endeavors include health center upgrades and solar lamp installations. Rijiju engaged with local traders on GST and reiterated his commitment to grassroots development at a public meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:30 IST
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju laid the foundation stone for five crucial projects in Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), marking a significant push towards improving regional infrastructure.

Among the sanctioned projects are the upgradation of a community health centre in Yazali, development of a primary health centre in Joram, and the installation of solar street lamps in Peni village. Officials emphasize these developments as vital steps in enhancing local amenities and public welfare.

During his visit, Rijiju also interacted with traders regarding GST awareness and compliance. Addressing a gathering at the government higher secondary school, he assured continued advocacy for grassroots initiatives, highlighting the importance of sustainable development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

