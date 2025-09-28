Left Menu

Dharma: The Unifying Force in India's Diverse Tapestry

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the role of 'dharma' in unifying India, despite linguistic diversity, at the Unmesha International Literature Festival. He refuted the notion of democracy as a solely Western concept, citing India's ancient republics. Radhakrishnan also celebrated Bihar's rich cultural heritage and historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:52 IST
Dharma: The Unifying Force in India's Diverse Tapestry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the binding power of 'dharma' in maintaining unity amid India's linguistic diversity at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, organized by Sahitya Akademi with the Union Ministry of Culture.

Addressing queries on Indian unity despite multilingualism, he highlighted 'dharma' as a cohesive force. Dispelling the belief that democracy is a Western invention, he referenced India's ancient republics, notably Vaishali. Radhakrishnan celebrated Bihar's contributions to spiritual and educational heritage, including Nalanda's famed ancient universities.

The Vice President praised the state's cultural legacy, noting Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha and local traditions like Madhubani art. He was warmly welcomed by state officials and paid homage to socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan before ending his visit with prayers at a Muzaffarpur shrine.

TRENDING

1
CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

 India
2
Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

 India
3
Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

 India
4
Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Assembly

Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Asse...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025