Dharma: The Unifying Force in India's Diverse Tapestry

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the binding power of 'dharma' in maintaining unity amid India's linguistic diversity at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, organized by Sahitya Akademi with the Union Ministry of Culture.

Addressing queries on Indian unity despite multilingualism, he highlighted 'dharma' as a cohesive force. Dispelling the belief that democracy is a Western invention, he referenced India's ancient republics, notably Vaishali. Radhakrishnan celebrated Bihar's contributions to spiritual and educational heritage, including Nalanda's famed ancient universities.

The Vice President praised the state's cultural legacy, noting Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha and local traditions like Madhubani art. He was warmly welcomed by state officials and paid homage to socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan before ending his visit with prayers at a Muzaffarpur shrine.