Harnessing Innovation: Former HP CM Dhumal's Insights on IPR

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal attended a national workshop on intellectual property rights. He discussed IPR's importance in innovation, protecting traditional knowledge, and partnerships between industry and academia. Dhumal praised the workshop's organizers, highlighting the comprehensive understanding participants gained on IPR and its entrepreneurial aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:48 IST
Prem Kumar Dhumal
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal, delivered insights at a national intellectual property rights workshop on Sunday.

Dhumal emphasized the significance of IPR in fostering innovation, safeguarding traditional knowledge, and enhancing collaborations between industry and academia.

Expressing admiration for the event's organizers, he was confident that attendees left with valuable IPR understanding, practical skills, and entrepreneurial mindsets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

