Call for Action: Cancel Dussehra Rally for Marathwada Flood Relief

Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson for Maharashtra BJP, urged Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the annual Dussehra rally and redirect the funds for flood relief in Marathwada. Upadhye criticized Thackeray's past inaction and emphasized the need for meaningful support for the flood-affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:07 IST
  • India

Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra BJP's chief spokesperson, has called on Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the Shiv Sena (UBT) annual Dussehra rally. Upadhye suggests that Thackeray diverts the rally's funds towards the flood relief efforts in the severely affected Marathwada region.

Heavy rains have caused devastating floods across Maharashtra, with Marathwada among the hardest hit areas. Despite Thackeray's recent visits to five afflicted districts, Upadhye argues that canceling the rally would demonstrate genuine concern for those suffering.

Critiquing the content of Thackeray's rallies, Upadhye remarked on the loss of ideological direction once prominent under Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He called for an end to the repetitive rhetoric and urged Thackeray to focus on tangible actions for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

