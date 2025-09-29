Left Menu

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in 2026. Known for his cultural influence and vibrant performances, Bad Bunny's show is highly anticipated, marking his debut on the iconic stage and celebrating his heritage.

Bad Bunny Takes Center Stage at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Bad Bunny (Photo/Instagram/@badbunnypr). Image Credit: ANI
In a major announcement, Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This anticipated performance marks his first appearance on the coveted halftime stage, as reported by Variety.

Expressing his excitement, Bad Bunny stated, "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself; it's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown." In a nod to his cultural roots, he added, "This is for my people, my culture, and our history." Just before the announcement, he hinted on social media about a single U.S. show from his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour.

Despite previous fears of ICE raids, Bad Bunny decided to perform only one U.S. show as part of his world tour, which begins in Costa Rica on December 5. His tour will visit Mexico, Spain, and England before ending in Italy. Roc Nation's Jay-Z, praising Bad Bunny's impact on Puerto Rico, expressed pride in collaborating with the NFL since 2019 to organize the halftime shows. This year's concert follows performances by Kendrick Lamar and other musical icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

