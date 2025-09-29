Bad Bunny Takes Center Stage at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

In a major announcement, Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This anticipated performance marks his first appearance on the coveted halftime stage, as reported by Variety.

Expressing his excitement, Bad Bunny stated, "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself; it's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown." In a nod to his cultural roots, he added, "This is for my people, my culture, and our history." Just before the announcement, he hinted on social media about a single U.S. show from his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour.

Despite previous fears of ICE raids, Bad Bunny decided to perform only one U.S. show as part of his world tour, which begins in Costa Rica on December 5. His tour will visit Mexico, Spain, and England before ending in Italy. Roc Nation's Jay-Z, praising Bad Bunny's impact on Puerto Rico, expressed pride in collaborating with the NFL since 2019 to organize the halftime shows. This year's concert follows performances by Kendrick Lamar and other musical icons.

