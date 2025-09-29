India Leads the Way: Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow

The INOXGFL Group, alongside co-presenters Yes Bank, Yara Fertilizers, and Bennett University, successfully concluded the 7th Annual ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance Meeting in New Delhi. The event gathered India's policymakers, corporate leaders, and industry partners to discuss strategies for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Prominent participants, including government officials, CEOs from leading companies, and international representatives, emphasized the necessity for innovation and responsible business practices. The meeting underscored India's trajectory towards becoming a global economic powerhouse while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.

The discussions highlighted the urgent need for collaborative action, investment, and strategic approaches across sectors to drive meaningful change and promote a climate-resilient economy. The 2025 edition's theme, "Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow," reinforced India's role in leading global sustainability initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)