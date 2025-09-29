Left Menu

Mettle Tweed: Leading the Charge in India's Music Festival Fashion Scene

Mettle Tweed, India's innovative techwear brand, is redefining music festival fashion with its bold designs rooted in performance-driven style. Launched in February 2024, the brand blends sustainability with urban sophistication, attracting fashion-forward individuals nationwide. Upcoming events in Mumbai and Delhi highlight its cultural impact and style authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:31 IST
Mettle Tweed: Leading the Charge in India's Music Festival Fashion Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic move that promises to redefine the landscape of Indian fashion, Mettle Tweed, a pioneering techwear brand, has unveiled its much-awaited pan-India music and party season lineup. Known for its street-inspired designs, Mettle Tweed is carving a niche among urban nomads who relish a lifestyle of bold expression and cultural connectivity.

Founded by Zina Khan, the brand emphasizes innovative techwear, seamlessly integrating functionality with fearless style. Catering to style rebels aged 25 to 45, Mettle Tweed's creations reflect aspirations of modern urban sophistication. The brand's commitment to sustainability further reinforces its standing among fashion-conscious audiences across metros and Tier 2 cities.

With exciting events on the horizon, including pop-up installations at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project and Delhi's Lil Flea, Mettle Tweed is setting the stage for nationwide involvement. These activations solidify its presence as a leader in music festival-ready fashion, illustrating its ability to combine style, practicality, and sustainability in a unique cultural narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

 India
2
India's Asia Cup Triumph: Modi's Viral Congratulatory Tweet & Trophy Controversy

India's Asia Cup Triumph: Modi's Viral Congratulatory Tweet & Trophy Controv...

 India
3
Ludhiana Man Arrested for Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

Ludhiana Man Arrested for Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

 India
4
Protests Erupt in PoJK: A Call for Rights and Change

Protests Erupt in PoJK: A Call for Rights and Change

 PoJK

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025