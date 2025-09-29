Mettle Tweed: Leading the Charge in India's Music Festival Fashion Scene

In a dynamic move that promises to redefine the landscape of Indian fashion, Mettle Tweed, a pioneering techwear brand, has unveiled its much-awaited pan-India music and party season lineup. Known for its street-inspired designs, Mettle Tweed is carving a niche among urban nomads who relish a lifestyle of bold expression and cultural connectivity.

Founded by Zina Khan, the brand emphasizes innovative techwear, seamlessly integrating functionality with fearless style. Catering to style rebels aged 25 to 45, Mettle Tweed's creations reflect aspirations of modern urban sophistication. The brand's commitment to sustainability further reinforces its standing among fashion-conscious audiences across metros and Tier 2 cities.

With exciting events on the horizon, including pop-up installations at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project and Delhi's Lil Flea, Mettle Tweed is setting the stage for nationwide involvement. These activations solidify its presence as a leader in music festival-ready fashion, illustrating its ability to combine style, practicality, and sustainability in a unique cultural narrative.

