Bel Group, a frontrunner in the realm of branded cheese and healthier snacking, has cemented its bond with Southeast Asian consumers, thanks to multiple awards received by The Laughing Cow in 2025. These accolades, acknowledging trust and innovation, underline the brand's expanding influence among regional families.

The distinguished recognitions include the Parents' Choice Awards 2025 (Malaysia) for Best Cheese Brand for Families and Asia Excellence Awards 2025 for the Best Digital Marketing Campaign, among others. These honors affirm The Laughing Cow's dedication to quality and strong consumer engagement throughout Southeast Asia.

The Laughing Cow maintains its impressive legacy while remaining relevant to modern consumers. With dedication to nutrition and local values, two portions of its creamy cheese triangles provide the same calcium as one glass of milk. Bel Group continues to ensure product safety and quality with high-grade dairy ingredients, contributing to its prestigious reputation.