Empowering Future Leaders: Amethi MP's Gift to Sainik School

Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma made a significant contribution to education in Kauhar village by providing a bus to the Sainik School from the MPLAD fund. He praised the school's dedication to nurturing future soldiers and officers, emphasizing its role in national honor and pride.

Sharma highlighted the importance of student dedication and hard work, stating that their success would bring pride not only to their families but also to the entire community of Amethi.

In addition to the school event, Sharma visited several local temples, praying for the well-being and dignity of the residents. He stressed the role of Goddess Bhagwati's grace in fostering justice, love, and harmony within society.