Strengthening Threads: India's Textile Push in Russia

In light of recent US tariffs, India's Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is setting his sights on strengthening Russia-India trade relationships. His visit underscores India's commitment to broadening market horizons through strategic diplomacy and industry engagements.

This diplomatic mission, scheduled from October 1st to 3rd, 2025, pledges significant engagement with Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade, focusing on evolving opportunities in textiles and apparel. The visit signifies India's push towards diversifying its textile export destinations beyond the US amid stiff penalties.

An exhibition, 'Best of India - Indian Apparel and Textile Fair', will enhance India's presence in Russian and CIS markets. With over 100 participating Indian companies, the event will highlight cultural and economic ties, laying the groundwork for escalating bilateral trade relations and diversifying India's export portfolio.