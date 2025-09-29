Strengthening Threads: India's Textile Push in Russia
Textiles Minister Pabitra Margherita is visiting Moscow to bolster trade ties with Russia in the textile sector. The visit follows US tariffs on Indian goods and aims at expanding India's market reach. The visit includes inaugurating an apparel fair, engaging Indian and Russian industries for bilateral cooperation.
- Country:
- India
In light of recent US tariffs, India's Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is setting his sights on strengthening Russia-India trade relationships. His visit underscores India's commitment to broadening market horizons through strategic diplomacy and industry engagements.
This diplomatic mission, scheduled from October 1st to 3rd, 2025, pledges significant engagement with Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade, focusing on evolving opportunities in textiles and apparel. The visit signifies India's push towards diversifying its textile export destinations beyond the US amid stiff penalties.
An exhibition, 'Best of India - Indian Apparel and Textile Fair', will enhance India's presence in Russian and CIS markets. With over 100 participating Indian companies, the event will highlight cultural and economic ties, laying the groundwork for escalating bilateral trade relations and diversifying India's export portfolio.
- READ MORE ON:
- Textiles
- India
- Russia
- Pabitra Margherita
- trade
- export
- apparel
- market
- CIS
- exhibition
ALSO READ
India-UK CETA: A New Era for Trade and Industry
China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions
IIFT Launches Program to Enhance Trade Negotiation Skills for Officials
The Future of AGOA: Navigating Trade Uncertainties
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global