Tragedy Strikes Velusamypuram's Enthusiastic Crowds

The village of Emoor Puthur, located eight kilometers away, is engulfed in sorrow as four of its residents were among the 41 fatalities resulting from a tragic stampede in Velusamypuram on September 27. The incident unfolded as the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of popular actor Vijay.

Among the survivors is a teenage boy who narrowly escaped the chaos after being separated from his mother in the throng of people. Despite his initial attempts to stay with the crowd, he was pushed back, deciding to return home, only to later discover his mother was lost to the melee.

Tragedy touched many families, including that of Sathya, a ninth-grade student, and K Sakthivel, who lost both his wife and daughter. The community now faces the heartache of piecing together their lives after the harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)