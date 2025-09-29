Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Velusamypuram's Enthusiastic Crowds

A devastating stampede in Velusamypuram on September 27 claimed 41 lives, including four from Emoor Puthur village. Tragedy struck as fans attempted to see actor Vijay, leading to chaos. Many separated from family, and fatalities included women and children, leaving the community grappling with loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes Velusamypuram's Enthusiastic Crowds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The village of Emoor Puthur, located eight kilometers away, is engulfed in sorrow as four of its residents were among the 41 fatalities resulting from a tragic stampede in Velusamypuram on September 27. The incident unfolded as the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of popular actor Vijay.

Among the survivors is a teenage boy who narrowly escaped the chaos after being separated from his mother in the throng of people. Despite his initial attempts to stay with the crowd, he was pushed back, deciding to return home, only to later discover his mother was lost to the melee.

Tragedy touched many families, including that of Sathya, a ninth-grade student, and K Sakthivel, who lost both his wife and daughter. The community now faces the heartache of piecing together their lives after the harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Workers' Strike Threatens Nigeria's Energy Stability

Oil Workers' Strike Threatens Nigeria's Energy Stability

 Nigeria
2
India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

 India
3
Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call for Dialogue and Reform

Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call f...

 Global
4
Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025