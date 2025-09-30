Left Menu

Bette Midler Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Cut Off'

Veteran entertainer Bette Midler joins the cast of 'Cut Off', a Warner Bros film directed by Jonah Hill, who also stars alongside Kristen Wiig. Midler plays the family matriarch in the story about wealthy siblings cut off from parental support. The film is set for a 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:35 IST
Bette Midler Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Cut Off'
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned singer and actor Bette Midler will be part of the ensemble cast in the upcoming Warner Bros Pictures film 'Cut Off'.

The movie, directed by Jonah Hill, features Hill himself, Kristen Wiig, and Midler. Written by Ezra Woods and Hill, it explores the narrative of affluent siblings who are cut off from their parents, with Midler portraying the role of the family matriarch.

Slated for a summer 2026 release, production commenced in September, under the production of Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin. Midler is celebrated for her breakout role in 1979's 'The Rose' and continued success in the 'Hocus Pocus' series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
2
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global
3
Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

 India
4
KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025