Bette Midler Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Cut Off'

Renowned singer and actor Bette Midler will be part of the ensemble cast in the upcoming Warner Bros Pictures film 'Cut Off'.

The movie, directed by Jonah Hill, features Hill himself, Kristen Wiig, and Midler. Written by Ezra Woods and Hill, it explores the narrative of affluent siblings who are cut off from their parents, with Midler portraying the role of the family matriarch.

Slated for a summer 2026 release, production commenced in September, under the production of Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin. Midler is celebrated for her breakout role in 1979's 'The Rose' and continued success in the 'Hocus Pocus' series.

