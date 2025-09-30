Carl Lewis: The Legendary Sprinter Leading the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Carl Lewis, a monumental figure in athletics, has been distinguished as the International Event Ambassador for the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The event organisers revealed his appointment on Tuesday, signaling a landmark moment for the race.

The American sprinter and long jumper, acclaimed for securing nine Olympic golds, is set to flag off the marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12. Lewis expressed his enthusiasm for joining an initiative he believes transcends sport, impacting lives and communities significantly.

Reflecting on his storied career, marked by milestones like the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where he matched Jesse Owens' four gold medal triumphs, Lewis' involvement adds prestigious energy to the marathon, underlining its mission of inspiring runners to surpass limits.