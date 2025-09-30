Left Menu

Spiritual Fervor as Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Welcomes Over 1.35 Lakh Devotees During Navratri

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to pray for peace and prosperity. Over 1.35 lakh devotees have visited during Navratri. The pilgrimage resumed on September 17 after a suspension due to a landslide in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:54 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the sacred Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, praying for peace and prosperity in the region. This significant visit coincided with the ongoing Navratri festival, attracting a massive influx of devotees.

The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi, which had been temporarily suspended following a landslide in August, resumed on September 17. Since then, more than 1.35 lakh pilgrims have made the trek to pay their respects, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with reverence and spiritual chants.

The town of Katra and the routes leading to the Bhawan are adorned with lights and flowers, capturing the essence of Navratri. Multi-tier security measures, including police and paramilitary presence, ensure the safety and smooth flow of the pilgrims as they seek blessings from the revered deity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

