Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Vijay-led Rally: Party's Response

Following a tragic stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur that resulted in 41 deaths, senior leader Adhav Arjuna discussed the party's plans to reach out to the victims' families. Acknowledging the immense loss and pain, Arjuna assured continued support and engagement with the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:04 IST
Tragic Stampede at Vijay-led Rally: Party's Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a disastrous stampede at a rally led by actor and TVK founder Vijay in Karur, which claimed 41 lives and left many injured, senior leader Adhav Arjuna announced the party's forthcoming outreach to the victims' families.

Arjuna expressed his deep condolences, acknowledging the substantial loss and grief experienced by the bereaved families. He mentioned that despite being overwhelmed by the tragedy, the party is committed to supporting those affected.

"I'm not in a position to talk now...we will meet them soon. A big journey with them will continue," Arjuna assured reporters, emphasizing the party's ongoing support and engagement with the impacted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

 India
2
Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

 India
3
Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

 India
4
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025