Tragic Stampede at Vijay-led Rally: Party's Response
Following a tragic stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur that resulted in 41 deaths, senior leader Adhav Arjuna discussed the party's plans to reach out to the victims' families. Acknowledging the immense loss and pain, Arjuna assured continued support and engagement with the affected families.
In the wake of a disastrous stampede at a rally led by actor and TVK founder Vijay in Karur, which claimed 41 lives and left many injured, senior leader Adhav Arjuna announced the party's forthcoming outreach to the victims' families.
Arjuna expressed his deep condolences, acknowledging the substantial loss and grief experienced by the bereaved families. He mentioned that despite being overwhelmed by the tragedy, the party is committed to supporting those affected.
"I'm not in a position to talk now...we will meet them soon. A big journey with them will continue," Arjuna assured reporters, emphasizing the party's ongoing support and engagement with the impacted families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
