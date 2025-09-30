Rowling vs. Watson: A Clash of Perspectives

The long-standing dispute between 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling and actor Emma Watson reached new heights as Rowling addressed their rift on X. Rowling responded to Watson's public criticism over the author's controversial views on the trans community.

In 2020, Watson, along with other 'Harry Potter' stars, openly opposed Rowling's stance, sparking a conflict that has lingered ever since. Watson recently reignited the topic, expressing her continued affection for Rowling in a podcast.

Rowling, while protective of Watson and her co-stars, expressed frustration over what she perceives as a misunderstanding of women's rights. She emphasized her own difficult path to success, contrasting it with Watson's privileged upbringing.

(With inputs from agencies.)