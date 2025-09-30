Odisha Leaders Extend Heartfelt Maha Ashtami Greetings

In Odisha, the celebration of Maha Ashtami was marked by heartfelt greetings from the state's leading figures. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended their best wishes for happiness, prosperity, and success to all citizens.

In an online post, Chief Minister Majhi expressed, 'Warmest wishes to all on Maha Ashtami. May Maa Durga bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives.' Meanwhile, in a supportive gesture, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik conveyed greetings for both Durga Puja and Dussehra.

Patnaik's message urged the embrace of Maa Durga's blessings to enhance strength against injustice and oppression, uniting the community under shared values during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)