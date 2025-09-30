Building 'Green' Bonds: Eco-Conscious Durga Puja in West Bengal
West Bengal's Durga Puja celebrations are evolving to feature eco-friendly themes, promoting environmental awareness. Subjects like biodiversity, energy conservation, and sustainability are emphasized. Environment-conscious measures such as lead-free paints are gaining traction, though efforts to extend these practices year-round remain a challenge, say environmentalists and community organizers.
The Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal are undergoing a green transformation, with themes now highlighting ecological issues such as biodiversity, wildlife protection, and energy conservation. This change aims to create a sustained impact beyond the festival's five-day duration, as environmentalists push for year-round eco-friendly practices.
Community organizers have embraced these 'green themes' not only to draw attention from revelers but also to gain recognition for their eco-conscious initiatives. Professor Aniruddha Mukhopadhyay from Calcutta University notes a rise in environment-focused themes that now tackle topics like renewable energy and sustainable agriculture.
Despite progress in promoting eco-friendly materials and initiatives, challenges persist in ensuring these efforts continue beyond the puja. Environmentalists stress the importance of adopting these practices permanently to make a significant impact, as communities strive to transform their neighborhoods into 'sabuj paras' or green districts.
