Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Ashtami at Delhi's CR Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Durga Puja pandal at CR Park in south Delhi on the auspicious day of Ashtami, joining in the fervent celebrations with goddess worship accompanied by the chanting of mantras.

In a tribute to traditional Bengali culture, the prime minister performed an aarti at the famed Kali Bari temple in the locality. His presence underscored the significance of the cultural festivities.

The event saw heavy security deployments to ensure safety, leading to regulated traffic across several routes in South Delhi during the evening.