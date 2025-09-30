Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Ashtami at Delhi's CR Park
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Durga Puja pandal in CR Park, South Delhi, on Ashtami. He participated in traditional Bengali celebrations and performed an aarti at the Kali Bari temple. His visit required heavy security measures, affecting traffic in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Durga Puja pandal at CR Park in south Delhi on the auspicious day of Ashtami, joining in the fervent celebrations with goddess worship accompanied by the chanting of mantras.
In a tribute to traditional Bengali culture, the prime minister performed an aarti at the famed Kali Bari temple in the locality. His presence underscored the significance of the cultural festivities.
The event saw heavy security deployments to ensure safety, leading to regulated traffic across several routes in South Delhi during the evening.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Stalwart of Delhi's Political and Sports Arena Remembered
Delhi Faces Traffic Turmoil as Heavy Rain Deluges City
PM Modi Celebrates Durga Puja in Delhi's Mini Bengal
Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: Pillar of Delhi BJP Passes Away
Delhi's Murder Surge: Capital's Crime Wave Revealed