Mera Desh Pahle: Celebrating Modi's Vision Through Music

The musical 'Mera Desh Pahle - The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' celebrates the life and vision of PM Narendra Modi. Attended by notable figures in Telangana, it highlights Modi's role in India's rise as a major economic power. Creator Manoj Muntashir received high praise for his work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:07 IST
The musical 'Mera Desh Pahle - The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' was staged at HITEX in Telangana, drawing the attendance of prominent leaders such as Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The event, which focuses on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, captivated the audience. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the creator, poet and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, for portraying Modi's life philosophy of 'Rashtra pehle' or 'Nation First.' Naidu credited Modi's vision and leadership for India's rise to the fourth largest economy globally.

Previously screened in Delhi and other cities, Mera Desh Pahle received enthusiastic applause in Hyderabad, reflecting nationwide admiration for the Prime Minister's story. The show's creator, Muntashir, expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Hyderabad, emphasizing that India's narrative resonates with every citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

