Rani Mukerji: A Cinematic Journey of Versatility and Curiosity

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji, hailing from a family deeply embedded in the Indian film industry, began acting in her late teens. Her career, lasting over 30 years, showcases her remarkable versatility. Fearless and perpetually curious, Rani views each role as a chance to enhance her skills, constantly evolving as an artist.

Though she has consistently captivated audiences with her performances, Rani does not rule out the possibility of moving behind the camera one day. This potential shift aligns with the filmmaking legacy of her husband, Aditya Chopra, and her late father-in-law, Yash Chopra. Discussing her interest in directing, Rani remarked to ANI that in this industry, it's best to 'never say never.' She articulated, 'Right now, I am very happy being an actor and being directed.'

Currently, Rani has no plans to direct, finding joy in acting and learning from her directors. Emphasizing her perpetual growth, she remarked, 'I will always be a student of cinema.' Observing people even when off set, she remains inspired by real-life characters to enrich her roles. Rani's next venture, 'Mardaani 3,' slated for release on February 27, 2026, will feature her as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, under the direction of Abhiraj Minawala and production of Aditya Chopra.