Bomb Threat Shutters Oktoberfest Amid Munich Explosion Aftermath

Munich's Oktoberfest was temporarily closed following a bomb threat linked to an explosion in northern Munich. The explosion, tied to a domestic dispute, resulted in one death and another person missing. Authorities evacuated the area and searched for additional explosives, while defusing potential booby traps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Oktoberfest fairgrounds in Munich faced an unexpected closure on Wednesday as a bomb threat was issued by a suspect linked to an explosion incident in northern Munich, according to city officials.

The explosion, which occurred early Wednesday and appears to be rooted in a domestic dispute, led to the death of at least one individual. The identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed, but officials have clarified that one person, not considered a public threat, is currently unaccounted for.

Teams specializing in bomb defusal were deployed to manage potential booby traps within the area. As a precaution, police evacuated the Oktoberfest grounds, searching for other explosive devices and advised workers to vacate for safety. The annual beer festival, a significant cultural event running until October 5, typically draws in millions of global attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

