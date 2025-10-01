Bomb Threat Shutters Oktoberfest Amid Munich Explosion Aftermath
Munich's Oktoberfest was temporarily closed following a bomb threat linked to an explosion in northern Munich. The explosion, tied to a domestic dispute, resulted in one death and another person missing. Authorities evacuated the area and searched for additional explosives, while defusing potential booby traps.
The Oktoberfest fairgrounds in Munich faced an unexpected closure on Wednesday as a bomb threat was issued by a suspect linked to an explosion incident in northern Munich, according to city officials.
The explosion, which occurred early Wednesday and appears to be rooted in a domestic dispute, led to the death of at least one individual. The identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed, but officials have clarified that one person, not considered a public threat, is currently unaccounted for.
Teams specializing in bomb defusal were deployed to manage potential booby traps within the area. As a precaution, police evacuated the Oktoberfest grounds, searching for other explosive devices and advised workers to vacate for safety. The annual beer festival, a significant cultural event running until October 5, typically draws in millions of global attendees.
