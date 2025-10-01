Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: A Rom-Com Renaissance
Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', offering a blend of humor and charm. Set in Delhi, the film follows their characters Sunny and Tulsi as they navigate humorous misunderstandings while pretending to be a couple to make their ex-partners jealous.
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are bringing new energy to the romantic comedy genre with their upcoming film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the movie promises to deliver an engaging blend of humor, passion, and a captivating storyline.
Set in Delhi, the film features Dhawan and Kapoor as Sunny and Tulsi, respectively, who attempt to rekindle their past romance. To spark jealousy in their ex-partners, they pretend to be a couple, resulting in a series of comedic misunderstandings that drive the plot forward.
Dhawan and Kapoor both emphasize the importance of passion in creating a true rom-com. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the film is set to premiere on October 2, and also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Manish Paul.
