Left Menu

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: A Rom-Com Renaissance

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', offering a blend of humor and charm. Set in Delhi, the film follows their characters Sunny and Tulsi as they navigate humorous misunderstandings while pretending to be a couple to make their ex-partners jealous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:07 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: A Rom-Com Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are bringing new energy to the romantic comedy genre with their upcoming film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the movie promises to deliver an engaging blend of humor, passion, and a captivating storyline.

Set in Delhi, the film features Dhawan and Kapoor as Sunny and Tulsi, respectively, who attempt to rekindle their past romance. To spark jealousy in their ex-partners, they pretend to be a couple, resulting in a series of comedic misunderstandings that drive the plot forward.

Dhawan and Kapoor both emphasize the importance of passion in creating a true rom-com. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the film is set to premiere on October 2, and also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Manish Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Forced Child Marriage Emerge in Anepalya

Allegations of Forced Child Marriage Emerge in Anepalya

 India
2
Kremlin's Denial Amidst Oil Tanker Probe

Kremlin's Denial Amidst Oil Tanker Probe

 Russia
3
British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi Implements One-Way Traffic on Rajendra Prasad Road

Delhi Implements One-Way Traffic on Rajendra Prasad Road

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025