SUJÁN: A Quarter Century of Purpose-Driven Luxury in India

Celebrating 25 years, SUJÁN is a leader in luxury hospitality, emphasizing conservation, community, and culture. Founded by Jaisal Singh, SUJÁN offers transformative experiences rooted in India's heritage, with award-winning properties that contribute significantly to local conservation and community development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On September 30, 2025, SUJÁN, a pioneer in luxury hospitality, celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a milestone in purpose-driven tourism in India. Initially set up in October 2000 with the launch of Sher Bagh in the Ranthambhore tiger reserve, SUJÁN has carved a niche for offering transformative experiences steeped in cultural and natural heritage.

Established by 20-year-old Jaisal Singh, SUJÁN redefined luxury travel, putting emphasis on immersion with nature. With properties like SUJÁN Sher Bagh and SUJÁN JAWAI, the collection has been lauded for its commitment to conservation and community, planting over 100,000 trees and running educational and healthcare initiatives.

As SUJÁN reflects on a quarter-century of excellence, they remain dedicated to their founding philosophy of authentic, impactful travel experiences. Looking ahead, SUJÁN plans to expand while maintaining its mission to benefit nature and local communities, ensuring that new ventures continue to honor their ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

