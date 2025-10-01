Bali Jatra: From Indian Shores to British Parliament
Bali Jatra, an ancient maritime festival from Odisha, India, debuts in the British Parliament in November. The event celebrates historic seafaring to Southeast Asia while promoting dialogue on trade, culture, and sustainability. The two-day program features discussions, trade fairs, and cultural performances, emphasizing Odisha's cultural heritage globally.
The historic maritime festival, Bali Jatra from Odisha, India, is set to make its debut at the British Parliament this November, highlighting the ancient seafaring routes that connected India to Southeast Asia. This significant event commemorates the centuries-old trade and cultural exchanges, celebrating under the theme 'Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures.'
The festival's two-day schedule includes programs at the House of Lords on 14 November and a trade fair and cultural gala in Croydon on 15 November. Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and international pavilions will emphasize sustainable futures while showcasing Odisha's rich maritime heritage.
Organised by the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom and Xpertnest, the initiative invites international leaders and cultural influencers to a dialogue on maritime history and its contemporary relevance. The event underscores India's maritime legacy and Odisha's cultural richness, aiming to gain recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.
