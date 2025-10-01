Left Menu

Bali Jatra: From Indian Shores to British Parliament

Bali Jatra, an ancient maritime festival from Odisha, India, debuts in the British Parliament in November. The event celebrates historic seafaring to Southeast Asia while promoting dialogue on trade, culture, and sustainability. The two-day program features discussions, trade fairs, and cultural performances, emphasizing Odisha's cultural heritage globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:14 IST
Bali Jatra: From Indian Shores to British Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The historic maritime festival, Bali Jatra from Odisha, India, is set to make its debut at the British Parliament this November, highlighting the ancient seafaring routes that connected India to Southeast Asia. This significant event commemorates the centuries-old trade and cultural exchanges, celebrating under the theme 'Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures.'

The festival's two-day schedule includes programs at the House of Lords on 14 November and a trade fair and cultural gala in Croydon on 15 November. Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and international pavilions will emphasize sustainable futures while showcasing Odisha's rich maritime heritage.

Organised by the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom and Xpertnest, the initiative invites international leaders and cultural influencers to a dialogue on maritime history and its contemporary relevance. The event underscores India's maritime legacy and Odisha's cultural richness, aiming to gain recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

 India
2
Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

 India
3
Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

 Sweden
4
UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025