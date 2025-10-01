Tensions Flare Over RSS Event at Rajasthan University

Tensions rose at Rajasthan University as Congress condemned the state BJP government for permitting an RSS event on campus and arresting NSUI president Vinod Jakhar for vandalism. The incident unfolded amid heated protests and heavy police presence.

NSUI activists opposed the RSS's Vijayadashmi celebration, managing to infiltrate the campus and disrupt the event. Allegedly tearing down posters, they faced off against RSS volunteers, leading to brief confrontations. Despite the rain-soaked grounds, the event proceeded indoors.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot lambasted the university administration's decision to host the event, citing political pressure from the RSS. The Congress demanded the release of detained NSUI members and criticized the police for their involvement in vandalizing vehicles. Meanwhile, opposition voices condemned the politicization of educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)