Modi Warns of Demographic Manipulation Threat to India's Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted demographic manipulation as a major threat to India's social harmony, emphasizing its greater danger compared to infiltration. Speaking at the RSS centenary celebration, he called for vigilance and stressed on reinforcing India's unity in diversity ethos to maintain national strength.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), warned that demographic manipulation poses a greater threat to India's social fabric than infiltration. This manipulation, he asserted, could undermine the nation's foundational ethos of 'unity in diversity' and weaken its strength.
Modi recalled his 'Demographic Mission' for shielding citizens from infiltrators affecting livelihoods and targeting women. He urged continuous reinforcement of social harmony and cautioned against divisive ideologies that harm India's unity, culture, and security.
The celebration, organized by the Ministry of Culture, drew attention to the RSS's long-standing commitment to social justice and unity. Established in 1925, the RSS aims to promote cultural awareness and social responsibility, with Modi himself having roots in the organization before joining the BJP.
