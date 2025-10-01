A Century of Influence: The Evolution of the RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is marking 100 years since its inception, evolving into India's largest socio-cultural organization.

Founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, RSS has navigated through many impediments, including bans and leadership changes, while expanding its influence worldwide.

Key milestones include participating in independence movements and forming affiliate organizations, contributing prominently to socio-political changes in India.

