Left Menu

A Century of Influence: The Evolution of the RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a significant socio-cultural organization, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, the RSS has undergone many changes, including bans, shifts in leadership, and expansion, becoming a crucial entity in Indian socio-political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:03 IST
A Century of Influence: The Evolution of the RSS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is marking 100 years since its inception, evolving into India's largest socio-cultural organization.

Founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, RSS has navigated through many impediments, including bans and leadership changes, while expanding its influence worldwide.

Key milestones include participating in independence movements and forming affiliate organizations, contributing prominently to socio-political changes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

 India
2
Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

 India
3
Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

 Global
4
Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' Families

Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025