A Century of Influence: The Evolution of the RSS
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a significant socio-cultural organization, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, the RSS has undergone many changes, including bans, shifts in leadership, and expansion, becoming a crucial entity in Indian socio-political dynamics.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is marking 100 years since its inception, evolving into India's largest socio-cultural organization.
Founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, RSS has navigated through many impediments, including bans and leadership changes, while expanding its influence worldwide.
Key milestones include participating in independence movements and forming affiliate organizations, contributing prominently to socio-political changes in India.
