Rani Mukerji Cherishes Durga Puja Traditions with Family Memories

Renowned actress Rani Mukerji reminisces about her childhood Durga Puja memories, emphasizing her family's longstanding involvement in celebrations. She recalls dancing with cousins and cultural activities organized by her family. Mukerji also highlights her daughter's cultural integration, as the family continues to honor traditions, alongside notable Bollywood figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:18 IST
Actor Durga Puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt reflection, Bollywood star Rani Mukerji shared nostalgic memories of childhood Durga Puja celebrations, revealing her family's deep-rooted participation in the annual festivity. Drawing on conversations with ANI, Mukerji detailed how the celebrations have evolved, centering on the pandal her family has maintained for decades.

"Everything is becoming a big event, and we are going with the flow... S Mukerji's wife started it, so we are in our 79th year," Mukerji noted. She recalled the days when the festival was a modest affair, marked by dancing and cultural programmes choreographed by family elders, involving all the cousins.

Mukerji also highlighted the family's traditions, such as serving 'bhog' and inviting drummers from West Bengal, while emphasizing her daughter Adira's embrace of her Bengali and Punjabi heritage. Alongside cousins Kajol and Tanisha, they celebrated at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, a gathering also attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

