Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Maha Navami at Kalighat Temple
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Kalighat temple on Maha Navami during the Durga Puja festival. She engaged in traditional rituals and interacted with the public. Banerjee also extended Navami wishes on social media by sharing images of Goddess Durga and her own composed song.
On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a significant visit to the Kalighat temple. The visit marked an important cultural moment during the ongoing Durga Puja festival.
Banerjee participated actively in the rituals, offering prayers and playing the 'kashor' (a traditional musical instrument) as the resonant beats of the dhak set the festive atmosphere during the 'navami arti' conducted by temple priests.
Reaching out to the people of West Bengal, Chief Minister Banerjee took to social media to extend her wishes for Navami. She not only shared an evocative image of Goddess Durga but also posted a video of her own song composed for the occasion.
