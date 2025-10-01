Tributes Pour In For Assam's Musical Icon Zubeen Garg

A sea of admirers gathered in Jorhat on Wednesday to honor the illustrious life of Assam's beloved singer, Zubeen Garg, as part of the 13th day rituals following his demise. The ceremonies, steeped in Vedic and Vaishnav traditions, saw people from diverse backgrounds joining in prayer and tribute.

Zubeen's widow, Garima Saikia Garg, extended her gratitude to the crowd, explaining the challenges that prevented Zubeen's final rites from being held in Jorhat, where he commenced his legendary career. She emphasized the family's desire to continue Zubeen's legacy and called for the community's enduring support.

Alongside notable dignitaries such as Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other political figures, Garima and her family reaffirmed their commitment to constructing a fitting memorial at a designated site near Guwahati, paying homage to the singer's illustrious journey and indelible impact.