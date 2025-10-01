Left Menu

Tributes Pour In For Assam's Musical Icon Zubeen Garg

People from various backgrounds paid homage to Assam's legendary singer Zubeen Garg during his 13th day rituals in Jorhat. Despite not having his cremation there, his influence remains strong locally, with the family seeking support to carry forward his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:09 IST
Tributes Pour In For Assam's Musical Icon Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

A sea of admirers gathered in Jorhat on Wednesday to honor the illustrious life of Assam's beloved singer, Zubeen Garg, as part of the 13th day rituals following his demise. The ceremonies, steeped in Vedic and Vaishnav traditions, saw people from diverse backgrounds joining in prayer and tribute.

Zubeen's widow, Garima Saikia Garg, extended her gratitude to the crowd, explaining the challenges that prevented Zubeen's final rites from being held in Jorhat, where he commenced his legendary career. She emphasized the family's desire to continue Zubeen's legacy and called for the community's enduring support.

Alongside notable dignitaries such as Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other political figures, Garima and her family reaffirmed their commitment to constructing a fitting memorial at a designated site near Guwahati, paying homage to the singer's illustrious journey and indelible impact.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

 India
2
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

 India
3
Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

 Global
4
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025