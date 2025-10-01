Celebrating 100 Years: RSS's Journey and Challenges
Amid centenary celebrations, PM Narendra Modi praises RSS for its nation-first principle, noting its perseverance despite criticisms. Modi warns against demographic manipulation threatening social harmony. Congress recalls Sardar Patel's critiques of RSS. The centenary marks a reflective milestone on RSS's influential history since 1925.
Amid the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the organization for its unwavering commitment to nation-building, despite facing numerous attacks. Speaking on Wednesday, Modi underscored the RSS's dedication to prioritizing the nation's welfare over any bitterness.
In his speech, Modi also highlighted a new challenge facing India: demographic manipulation. He warned that such maneuvers pose a more significant threat to the country's social harmony than infiltration, urging vigilance and action to safeguard unity.
The centenary also brings historical reflections as the Congress party reminded Modi of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's past criticisms of the RSS. Founded in 1925, the organization has grown from humble beginnings to become a significant force in Indian society, prompting both celebration and debate on its impact over the years.
