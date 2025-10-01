Celebrating 100 Years: RSS's Journey and Challenges

Amid the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the organization for its unwavering commitment to nation-building, despite facing numerous attacks. Speaking on Wednesday, Modi underscored the RSS's dedication to prioritizing the nation's welfare over any bitterness.

In his speech, Modi also highlighted a new challenge facing India: demographic manipulation. He warned that such maneuvers pose a more significant threat to the country's social harmony than infiltration, urging vigilance and action to safeguard unity.

The centenary also brings historical reflections as the Congress party reminded Modi of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's past criticisms of the RSS. Founded in 1925, the organization has grown from humble beginnings to become a significant force in Indian society, prompting both celebration and debate on its impact over the years.