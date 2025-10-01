Left Menu

RSS Marks Centenary with Nationwide March-Pasts

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrates its centenary with march-pasts across Delhi. Founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the organization marks the occasion with events at 346 locations, featuring swayamsevaks in full uniform. The events culminate with addresses by senior office-bearers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:33 IST
RSS Marks Centenary with Nationwide March-Pasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to celebrate its centenary with elaborate march-pasts across the national capital on Thursday, marking 100 years since its inception by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925.

Organized at 346 locations throughout Delhi, swayamsevaks will don their traditional 'ganvesh' and proceed in troops to the beat of the band, passing through various neighborhoods, where they will be warmly welcomed by the public with flower showers. These events are part of the Sangh's Foundation Day activities at the mandal level.

The marches will conclude with speeches from senior office-bearers addressing the participants. At the heart of the RSS structure is the 'shakha', and the 'mandal' serves as the smallest collective unit, encompassing three to ten shakhas.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

 India
2
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

 India
3
Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

 Global
4
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025