RSS Marks Centenary with Nationwide March-Pasts
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrates its centenary with march-pasts across Delhi. Founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the organization marks the occasion with events at 346 locations, featuring swayamsevaks in full uniform. The events culminate with addresses by senior office-bearers.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to celebrate its centenary with elaborate march-pasts across the national capital on Thursday, marking 100 years since its inception by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925.
Organized at 346 locations throughout Delhi, swayamsevaks will don their traditional 'ganvesh' and proceed in troops to the beat of the band, passing through various neighborhoods, where they will be warmly welcomed by the public with flower showers. These events are part of the Sangh's Foundation Day activities at the mandal level.
The marches will conclude with speeches from senior office-bearers addressing the participants. At the heart of the RSS structure is the 'shakha', and the 'mandal' serves as the smallest collective unit, encompassing three to ten shakhas.
