Arrest of Zubeen Garg's Associates Unravels Shocking Details

Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and festival organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore. Charged with culpable homicide and conspiracy, they were remanded into police custody. Financial crimes and benami properties are also under investigation, as police expedite inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:51 IST
Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and festival chief organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were taken into custody by Assam Police following their arrest in Delhi. They face multiple charges, including culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, related to the singer's untimely death in Singapore last month.

The arrest has led to further investigations into financial misdoings and property acquisitions by Mahanta. His arrest drew significant media attention and legal procedures required at a judge's residence due to court closures for Durga Puja.

The Special Investigation Team, led by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, has intensified efforts, including seizing communications devices and documents. A lookout notice had been issued, alerting authorities across borders. Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg's widow, Garima, remains hopeful for clarity on the incident.

