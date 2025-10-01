Arrest of Zubeen Garg's Associates Unravels Shocking Details

Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and festival chief organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were taken into custody by Assam Police following their arrest in Delhi. They face multiple charges, including culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, related to the singer's untimely death in Singapore last month.

The arrest has led to further investigations into financial misdoings and property acquisitions by Mahanta. His arrest drew significant media attention and legal procedures required at a judge's residence due to court closures for Durga Puja.

The Special Investigation Team, led by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, has intensified efforts, including seizing communications devices and documents. A lookout notice had been issued, alerting authorities across borders. Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg's widow, Garima, remains hopeful for clarity on the incident.