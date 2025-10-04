Left Menu

Sandhya Shantaram’s demise a great loss to Indian cinema, says Shelar

Her memorable performances in the films Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath and especially Pinjra will always be cherished by audiences, he added.Terming her demise a great loss to Indian cinema, he said, May her soul rest in eternal peace. Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, died at 94 due to age-related ailments, her family said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:23 IST
Sandhya Shantaram’s demise a great loss to Indian cinema, says Shelar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, calling it a great loss to Indian cinema.

In a post on X, Shelar said the news of the passing of the noted actress, famed for her role in the film "Pinjra", was extremely saddening.

The minister said she left an indelible mark on Marathi and Hindi cinema through her exceptional acting and dancing skills. Her memorable performances in the films "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje", "Do Aankhen Barah Haath" and especially "Pinjra" will always be cherished by audiences, he added.

Terming her demise a great loss to Indian cinema, he said, ''May her soul rest in eternal peace." Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, died at 94 due to age-related ailments, her family said on Saturday. She was the third wife of the legendary filmmaker.

Kiran Shantaram, V Shantaram's son from his second marriage with Jayashree, said the veteran actor breathed her last on Friday night.

A popular actor of the 1950s and 60s, Sandhya Shantaram worked predominantly in Hindi and Marathi films. Some of her most notable films also include "Sehra", "Navrang", "Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli", and "Amar Bhoopali". Her last rites were held in the morning at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025