Actor-Politician Vijay's Campaign Bus in Legal Spotlight After Rally Tragedy

A case has been registered against the driver of a campaign vehicle belonging to actor-politician Vijay after it was allegedly involved in an accident on its way to a September 27 rally in Karur. The incident, part of a sequence leading to a tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives, has sparked a legal response, authorities confirmed.

The campaign vehicle, reportedly carrying Vijay, was implicated in an accident involving motorcycles, widely shared through a video that shows the campaign bus in proximity to the motorcycles. Despite the availability of visual evidence, the High Court criticized the absence of any official action against the driver.

On Sunday, law enforcement, including the Karur Superintendent of Police, confirmed that cases have been officially filed. This follows the Court's directive to pursue legal proceedings even in the absence of formal complaints, based on media-circulated visual evidence that includes another accident involving the rear of the bus.

