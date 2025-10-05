Transforming Srisailam: A Divine Pilgrimage Destination

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans on Sunday for the development of Srisailam into a 'Divya Kshetram' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 16.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate major development projects aimed at boosting religious tourism and infrastructure in Srisailam, enhancing facilities for the influx of devotees to the temple.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for a master plan to discuss with PM Modi. In addition, Naidu directed the allocation of 2,000 hectares of forest land for improved facilities. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan suggested studying similar temple developments for better planning.