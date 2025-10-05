Transforming Srisailam: A Divine Pilgrimage Destination
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu outlines a master plan to transform Srisailam into a 'Divya Kshetram', ahead of PM Modi's visit. Initiatives include enhancing religious tourism, infrastructure, and accommodation while preserving the environment. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also contributes to the planning process.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans on Sunday for the development of Srisailam into a 'Divya Kshetram' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 16.
Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate major development projects aimed at boosting religious tourism and infrastructure in Srisailam, enhancing facilities for the influx of devotees to the temple.
The Chief Minister highlighted the need for a master plan to discuss with PM Modi. In addition, Naidu directed the allocation of 2,000 hectares of forest land for improved facilities. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan suggested studying similar temple developments for better planning.
ALSO READ
West Indies Cricket's Struggle: Infrastructure vs. Performance
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
UPDATE 1-OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Russia's Energy Warfare: Intensified Attacks on Ukraine's Infrastructure
Russia Targets Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure in Massive Assault