Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution at Durga Idol Procession Claims Lives

Two men died, and over 30 were injured in Gaura Bazar when a vehicle carrying a Goddess Durga idol contacted a high-tension power line. The victims were electrocuted during Navratri celebrations. Officials are investigating the incident, and community leaders visited the injured at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-10-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 08:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in the Gaura Bazar area, two men have lost their lives, and over 30 others sustained injuries after a vehicle transporting a Goddess Durga idol came into contact with a high-tension power line. The devastating event unfolded late Sunday night, plunging the annual Navratri celebrations into tragedy.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Anjana Tiwari, confirmed that the electrocution occurred when a pipe on the truck touched an 11,000 kV power line, surging electricity through those on the vehicle. Tragically, Chintu Vishwakarma, 38, and Akhilesh Patel, 48, succumbed to their injuries, while others were rushed to Government Victoria Hospital.

The law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the incident as State officials, including Minister Rakesh Singh and MLA Ashok Rohani, visited the victims, assuring them of immediate support and reviewing safety protocols for religious processions.

