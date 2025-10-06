October Snowfall Brings Hope to Himachal Pradesh's Tourism Sector
Himachal Pradesh's districts, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, have received early October snowfall leading to colder temperatures and promising a boost for the local tourism industry after a monsoon-induced slump. The snowfall is uplifting for businesses in the area as it may attract tourists, compensating for previous losses.
Himachal Pradesh's higher regions, including Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, experienced a second day of snowfall, leading to a drop in minimum temperatures and triggering joy within the tourism industry.
Both Gondhla and Keylong in the Lahaul-Spiti district received 5 cm and 4 cm of snowfall, respectively, while Rohtang Pass, Mari, and Atal Tunnel near Manali also saw snow, according to local officials.
October's early snowfall is a promising sign for tourism-dependent businesses in the area, as the state previously endured flooding that hampered tourist numbers. With the mercury dipping, tourists' interest is expected to rise, offering a much-needed economic boost.
(With inputs from agencies.)
