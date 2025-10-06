Delhi Declares Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti a Public Holiday

In a move to honor the teachings of equality and unity, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti will be observed as a public holiday annually in the capital. The announcement has been timed ahead of the festival, which falls on October 7, marking a significant cultural acknowledgment.

Speaking at an event organized by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Gupta stressed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government prioritizes the welfare of India's most disadvantaged communities in health, education, and employment. Her remarks highlighted Valmiki's teachings as depicted in the Ramayana, emphasizing society's progress through collective development.

The announcement was complemented by culturally rich events, which Gupta attended, signifying a broad civic engagement to honor Valmiki's legacy. The government aspires to position Delhi as the 'Cultural Capital of India,' fostering unity by celebrating diverse religious and traditional events with grandeur and inclusivity.

