Remembering a Maestro: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Pandit Chhannulal Mishra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi to honor the memory of the late Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, a celebrated figure in Hindustani classical music.

Mishra, who passed away at the age of 89 due to age-related issues, was a revered musician and recipient of the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

Adityanath paid tribute at the maestro's residence, consoling the grieving family and visiting temples, where he prayed for Mishra's soul.

(With inputs from agencies.)