Step Into Diwali Sparkle with Mochi's Lit Collection

Mochi's limited-edition Lit Collection brings festive sparkle to women's footwear for Diwali. Featuring designs like Rocket, Ladi, Chakri, and Phuljadi, the collection encourages wearers to shine confidently. With vibrant colors, shimmer finishes, and elegance, Mochi's latest line is perfect for every festive occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mochi, a leading name in Indian footwear, is elevating Diwali celebrations with its exclusive Lit Collection for women. This limited-edition range transforms festive sparkle into footwear, offering designs that embody the energy and joy of the season. The Lit Collection includes four distinctive styles that capture the essence of Diwali fireworks.

The collection features Rocket, Ladi, Chakri, and Phuljadi designs, reflecting the dazzle and exuberance of fireworks. With vibrant jewel tones, metallic finishes, and shimmer-dusted uppers, each style promises to light up every occasion, encouraging women to become the spark at any gathering.

The Lit Collection is a perfect blend of contemporary flair and festive charm, designed to complement traditional or modern outfits during Diwali. Available across Mochi stores and online, this collection is more than footwear; it's an invitation to step into the season of lights with confidence and style.

