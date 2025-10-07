Unveiling 'Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi'

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, recently unveiled a new book titled 'Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi', authored by Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Tomar. The event took place during a program in Ghaziabad under the theme 'Viksit Bharat – Viksit Uttar Pradesh'.

The book delves into the personal and political life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exploring various facets of his character and leadership. Dr. Tomar, a seasoned politician and educationist, seeks to convey a philosophical reflection of Modi's life and vision through the book.

Prof. Tomar highlights key initiatives such as the Ram Temple construction, Article 370 abrogation, and India's enhanced global presence. The book's launch was attended by notable dignitaries including Union Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma and other prominent figures.

