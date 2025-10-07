Left Menu

Unveiling 'Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi’, a book by Dr. Ramesh Chandra Tomar, highlighting PM Modi's personal and political life. The book aims to foster patriotism and offers insights into Modi’s initiatives and philosophies. Tomar emphasizes Modi's leadership and connection with his mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarpradesh | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:11 IST
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, recently unveiled a new book titled 'Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi', authored by Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Tomar. The event took place during a program in Ghaziabad under the theme 'Viksit Bharat – Viksit Uttar Pradesh'.

The book delves into the personal and political life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exploring various facets of his character and leadership. Dr. Tomar, a seasoned politician and educationist, seeks to convey a philosophical reflection of Modi's life and vision through the book.

Prof. Tomar highlights key initiatives such as the Ram Temple construction, Article 370 abrogation, and India's enhanced global presence. The book's launch was attended by notable dignitaries including Union Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma and other prominent figures.

