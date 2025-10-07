Left Menu

Celebrating Rajni: A Birthday Bash with a Cause

Forest officials and locals celebrated the 16th birthday of Rajni, a rescued elephant, to raise awareness about man-elephant conflict in Jharkhand. The event, held at the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, included an awareness rally and the launch of an app 'Abua Hathi' to alert villagers about elephant presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique celebration of wildlife conservation, forest officials and local community members gathered at the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand to commemorate the 16th birthday of Rajni, a rescued elephant. The event featured the cutting of a 16-pound eggless cake, signifying the importance of harmonious human-elephant coexistence.

Jamshedpur Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam Ansari emphasized the dual purpose of the celebration—not only as a festive occasion but also as a platform to educate locals about the man-elephant conflict. Attendees included school students, village heads, and Eco Vikas Samity members, all rallying to promote awareness and conservation efforts in the region.

Highlighting innovative tools for conflict prevention, the launch of the 'Abua Hathi' app was announced to provide villagers with timely alerts on elephant movements, aiding in the prevention of property damage and ensuring safety. The event also underscored Rajni's journey from rescue to recovery, marking an ongoing commitment to wildlife protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

