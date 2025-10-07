JNU Aravalli Summit Explores India's Future Role in Global Affairs
Jawaharlal Nehru University's Aravalli Summit, part of its 70th anniversary, concluded after examining India's global influence and climate diplomacy. The event, featuring notable speakers, addressed economic ambitions, technological innovation, and civilisational identity. It highlighted India's goal for sustainable growth, becoming an annual event henceforth.
Jawaharlal Nehru University's two-day Aravalli Summit wrapped up with discussions on India's potential role in reshaping the global order and emphasizing climate diplomacy. This event aligns with the university's 70th anniversary celebrations.
The summit, orchestrated by JNU's School of International Studies in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Chintan Research Foundation, focused on 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047'.
Attendees including key dignitaries such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, debated on India's economic growth aspirations, technological advancements, and the integration of India's civilisational identity into global influence. Climate diplomacy and sustainability remained at the forefront of discussions.
