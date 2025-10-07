Left Menu

JNU Aravalli Summit Explores India's Future Role in Global Affairs

Jawaharlal Nehru University's Aravalli Summit, part of its 70th anniversary, concluded after examining India's global influence and climate diplomacy. The event, featuring notable speakers, addressed economic ambitions, technological innovation, and civilisational identity. It highlighted India's goal for sustainable growth, becoming an annual event henceforth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:48 IST
JNU Aravalli Summit Explores India's Future Role in Global Affairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University's two-day Aravalli Summit wrapped up with discussions on India's potential role in reshaping the global order and emphasizing climate diplomacy. This event aligns with the university's 70th anniversary celebrations.

The summit, orchestrated by JNU's School of International Studies in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Chintan Research Foundation, focused on 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047'.

Attendees including key dignitaries such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, debated on India's economic growth aspirations, technological advancements, and the integration of India's civilisational identity into global influence. Climate diplomacy and sustainability remained at the forefront of discussions.

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025