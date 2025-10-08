Defamation Showdown: IRS Officer vs. Bollywood Giants
IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over a series allegedly tarnishing his reputation. The Delhi High Court has summoned the parties, seeking replies. The content is contested for misleading portrayal of law enforcement and national symbols.
In a legal battle highlighting the tension between entertainment and personal reputation, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has targeted Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over a contentious series. The Delhi High Court is now involved, issuing summons to both entities and other digital platforms following a defamation suit claiming the series in question, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', unfairly damages Wankhede's reputation.
Legal representatives, including senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, argue the series undermines public trust in anti-drug enforcement by deliberately misrepresenting officers, with the court being urged to consider immediate content takedown. The series is under fire for potentially breaching sensitive national codes, including improper use of the National Emblem.
While the court refrained from granting an interim injunction, it has mandated the defendants to respond promptly. The developments are closely watched as they unfold, particularly with the backdrop of the high-profile case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, adding layers of complexity and public scrutiny.
