Left Menu

Defamation Showdown: IRS Officer vs. Bollywood Giants

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over a series allegedly tarnishing his reputation. The Delhi High Court has summoned the parties, seeking replies. The content is contested for misleading portrayal of law enforcement and national symbols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:43 IST
Defamation Showdown: IRS Officer vs. Bollywood Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a legal battle highlighting the tension between entertainment and personal reputation, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has targeted Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over a contentious series. The Delhi High Court is now involved, issuing summons to both entities and other digital platforms following a defamation suit claiming the series in question, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', unfairly damages Wankhede's reputation.

Legal representatives, including senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, argue the series undermines public trust in anti-drug enforcement by deliberately misrepresenting officers, with the court being urged to consider immediate content takedown. The series is under fire for potentially breaching sensitive national codes, including improper use of the National Emblem.

While the court refrained from granting an interim injunction, it has mandated the defendants to respond promptly. The developments are closely watched as they unfold, particularly with the backdrop of the high-profile case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, adding layers of complexity and public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
2
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India
3
Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025