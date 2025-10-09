Riyadh Air Takes Flight with London Debut and Sfeer Loyalty Launch
Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new national airline, marks milestones with its inaugural London Heathrow flights starting October 26th and the launch of its innovative loyalty program, Sfeer. Sfeer offers unique membership benefits, aiming to enhance community engagement and deliver a seamless, world-class travel experience as part of Saudi Vision 2030.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's newly launched national airline, announced significant strides towards its 2025 debut with the introduction of daily flights to London Heathrow Airport starting October 26th. The company also unveiled Sfeer, a pioneering loyalty program designed to offer exclusive benefits to its founding members, branded as ''The Founders''.
These initial flights from Riyadh to London, operated by the aircraft ''Jamila'', are crucial for demonstrating operational excellence. They are available to select groups, including Riyadh Air employees, allowing real-time evaluation and fine-tuning of operations. This strategy underlines Riyadh Air's commitment to ensuring a top-notch, reliable service by 2025.
Sfeer sets to redefine loyalty programs by fostering a community-driven experience with no points expiry and the ability for members to share benefits within their circle. This program aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting connectivity and an immersive travel ecosystem. Early adopters joining through www.riyadhair.com will receive priority booking and other benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air Traffic Turmoil: FAA Staff Shortages Cause Aviation Chaos Amid Government Shutdown
Navi Mumbai's New Air Gateway: A Landmark in India's Aviation Ascent
Navi Mumbai International Airport: India's Aviation Marvel Takes Flight
Navi Mumbai International Airport: A New Era for India's Aviation
Our target is to make India global aviation's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub by end of this decade: PM Modi.