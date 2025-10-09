Riyadh Air Takes Flight with London Debut and Sfeer Loyalty Launch

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's newly launched national airline, announced significant strides towards its 2025 debut with the introduction of daily flights to London Heathrow Airport starting October 26th. The company also unveiled Sfeer, a pioneering loyalty program designed to offer exclusive benefits to its founding members, branded as ''The Founders''.

These initial flights from Riyadh to London, operated by the aircraft ''Jamila'', are crucial for demonstrating operational excellence. They are available to select groups, including Riyadh Air employees, allowing real-time evaluation and fine-tuning of operations. This strategy underlines Riyadh Air's commitment to ensuring a top-notch, reliable service by 2025.

Sfeer sets to redefine loyalty programs by fostering a community-driven experience with no points expiry and the ability for members to share benefits within their circle. This program aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting connectivity and an immersive travel ecosystem. Early adopters joining through www.riyadhair.com will receive priority booking and other benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)