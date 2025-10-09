Hollywood and Bollywood: A New Frontier for AI and Copyright

The entertainment sectors of Hollywood and Bollywood are currently rallying for heightened copyright safeguards in India to prevent AI companies from exploiting their intellectual property in AI training models. Letters reveal their appeal for more stringent measures.

This push comes as AI firms and content owners globally are embroiled in a dispute over intellectual property rights. Governments worldwide are working on regulations to address this issue, with diverse strategies such as Japan's broad exemptions for AI, and the European Union's more restrictive policies.

The situation presents a complex interplay of legal frameworks, as both the entertainment industry and AI firms navigate the evolving landscape of intellectual property and technology regulations.

