Mizoram's Tourism Boom: A 139.5% Surge in Visitor Influx
Mizoram has experienced a 139.5% increase in tourist arrivals for 2024-2025 compared to the previous year, according to Chief Minister Lalduhoma. This growth significantly boosts the state's economy. Emphasizing hospitality, Lalduhoma highlighted that cultural values can enhance the state's reputation and encourage further tourism growth.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday that the state's tourism sector recorded a significant surge, with a 139.5% increase in tourist footfall for the year 2024-2025 compared to the previous year.
Speaking at the Mizoram Travel Fest, Lalduhoma emphasized the sector's substantial contribution to the region's economy, highlighting the importance of cultural hospitality in attracting more tourists.
In conjunction with this development, the state's Tourism and Environment, Forest & Climate Change departments have signed an agreement to promote eco-tourism, further boosting Mizoram's appeal as a warm and welcoming destination.
