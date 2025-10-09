Left Menu

Mizoram's Tourism Boom: A 139.5% Surge in Visitor Influx

Mizoram has experienced a 139.5% increase in tourist arrivals for 2024-2025 compared to the previous year, according to Chief Minister Lalduhoma. This growth significantly boosts the state's economy. Emphasizing hospitality, Lalduhoma highlighted that cultural values can enhance the state's reputation and encourage further tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:31 IST
Mizoram's Tourism Boom: A 139.5% Surge in Visitor Influx
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday that the state's tourism sector recorded a significant surge, with a 139.5% increase in tourist footfall for the year 2024-2025 compared to the previous year.

Speaking at the Mizoram Travel Fest, Lalduhoma emphasized the sector's substantial contribution to the region's economy, highlighting the importance of cultural hospitality in attracting more tourists.

In conjunction with this development, the state's Tourism and Environment, Forest & Climate Change departments have signed an agreement to promote eco-tourism, further boosting Mizoram's appeal as a warm and welcoming destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

 India
2
Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

 India
3
Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

 India
4
Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tensions

Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025