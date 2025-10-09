India's Governance Journey Showcased in 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025' Exhibition

An exhibition, 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025,' is set to display India's governance and developmental history through an array of significant documents. Inaugurated by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the event takes place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, officials announced.

Organised by the National Archives of India under the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition showcases documents from ministries such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Power, and others, depicting milestones like the introduction of electronic voting machines and achievements in infrastructure projects.

The exhibition serves as a testament to India's dedication to clean governance, transparency, and archival preservation, reflecting on past leaders' roles and the importance of record-keeping in effective governance.

