India's Governance Journey Showcased in 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025' Exhibition
An exhibition titled 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025' unveils India’s governance and developmental history through crucial documents. Held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre and inaugurated by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the event highlights significant reforms, contributions of key leaders, and the role of archival evidence in shaping India’s future.
- Country:
- India
An exhibition, 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025,' is set to display India's governance and developmental history through an array of significant documents. Inaugurated by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the event takes place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, officials announced.
Organised by the National Archives of India under the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition showcases documents from ministries such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Power, and others, depicting milestones like the introduction of electronic voting machines and achievements in infrastructure projects.
The exhibition serves as a testament to India's dedication to clean governance, transparency, and archival preservation, reflecting on past leaders' roles and the importance of record-keeping in effective governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects, Targets Corruption in Delhi Government
Reviving East Delhi's Cultural Legacy: A New Era for Trans Yamuna Development
Gujarat Declares 2025 as Year of Urban Development: Celebrating Two Decades of Transformation
Karnataka Implements Landmark Reforms with Menstrual Leave and Major Developments
KICDC Advances Palakkad Industrial Smart City Development